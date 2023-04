videoDetails

Deshhit: Amritkal's 'Project Tiger'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 09:50 PM IST

PM Modi reached Bandipur Tiger Reserve on completion of 50 years of Project Tiger. Here the entire reserve was visited by jeep. During this he enjoyed the safari tour. Announcing the number of tigers, he said that at present there are 3167 tigers in the country.