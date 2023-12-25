trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702486
Deshhit: Army started operation to kill terrorists

Dec 25, 2023
Deshhit: Terrorists have committed a cowardly act in Kashmir, retired SSP Mohammad Shafi, who had gone to give Azaan in the mosque, was shot dead. Terrorists have been plotting in the last 5 days including Poonch, Rajouri, Akhnoor.. Security forces are continuously conducting search operations. They are targeting them. The anti-terrorist operation being conducted by the security forces in Thanamandi, Rajouri on December 20 continues for the fifth day today. It is being said that the terrorists from Pakistan are plotting a major attack on the instigation of China.

