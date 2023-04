videoDetails

Deshhit: Atiq Ahmed's crime file opened

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 12:10 AM IST

The 'Kidnapping Horoscope' of the Atiq family has been exposed, the crimes committed by the family of Atiq are now being accounted for one by one. Charges were framed against Atiq Ahmed and his jailed son Umar in a 5-year-old kidnapping case today.