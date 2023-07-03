trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630326
Deshhit: Big announcement of Ajit Pawar faction, claims on so many MLAs

|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
There has been a big upheaval in the politics of Maharashtra before 2024. Sharad Pawar is a powerful leader and by targeting him, a dent has been made in the opposition unity before 2024.. Because a united opposition can threaten BJP's mission 2024.
