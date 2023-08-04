trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644787
Deshhit: Big deal with PM Modi's friend Israel, there was panic in China-Pakistan

Aug 04, 2023
The Indian Air Force has got a new effective and accurate weapon. A missile has been purchased from Israel.. with the help of which strong tanks and armored vehicles of the enemy can be destroyed.. because of this specialty it is called tank killer i.e. tank destroyer weapon..and now China- This missile has been deployed against Pakistan.

