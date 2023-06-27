NewsVideos
Deshhit: Captain 'Babar' is afraid of Modi...Pakistani players will abscond from Ahmedabad

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
IND vs PAK Match World Cup 2023: On October 15, India will clash with Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But Pakistan's cricket team does not want to play on Modi's pitch. Before the ICC announced the official schedule of the ODI World Cup 2023 to be held in India, Pakistan had made many requests to change the venue.

