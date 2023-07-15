trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635659
Deshhit: Chandrayaan-3 hoisted the flag in space, why the neighbors started getting 'jealous'. mission moon

Jul 15, 2023
Deshhit: Chandrayaan-3 started on its journey. With the launch, the third Moon mission of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) began. If ISRO succeeds in soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, then it will be a big success for India. After the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO Chairman S Somnath said that Chandrayaan has been accurately placed around the Earth. We wish the best for Chandrayaan-3
