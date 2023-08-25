trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653639
Deshhit Chandrayaan-3 News: China-Pakistan troubled by Chandrayaan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 08:48 PM IST
ISRO shared the video of Pragyan Rover with six wheels and 26 kg on Friday. It has started moving on the surface of the moon on Thursday. The rover first opened its solar panels as soon as it arrived on the lunar surface. it moves at a speed of 1 cm/s
