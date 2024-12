videoDetails

Deshhit: PM Modi Watches ‘Sabarmati Report,’ Praises Makers

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 03, 2024, 12:12 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi watched the film ‘Sabarmati Report’ at Parliament’s auditorium, his first movie after becoming PM. Joined by BJP MPs and ministers, he later appreciated the filmmakers’ efforts on social media. Read more about his reaction.