Deshhit: Countdown to Shahbaz Sarkar begins! Will 'Pathan' make a comeback?

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 08:12 PM IST
Election war will start in Pakistan after 30 days. The current Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has taken a loan from the IMF that he will form the government again. But former Prime Minister Imran Khan has geared up for the elections.
