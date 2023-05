videoDetails

Deshhit: 'Dragon' piled up due to 'Modi's' diplomacy... India's charm in areas bordering China

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 22, 2023, 08:40 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Australia today. But before that he had gone to Japan and from there to Papua New Guinea. The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea touched the feet of PM Modi and gave the highest honor of his country. All this has created a stir in China.