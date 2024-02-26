trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725321
Deshhit: First video of Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh's killers surfaces

|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 08:34 PM IST
Deshhit: New CCTV video of the murder of INLD state president Nafe Singh Rathi arrived. Said to the driver- Leaving you alive. A case was registered on the statement of vehicle driver and nephew of Nafe Rathi, Rakesh alias Sanjay, there were 5 attackers. The family refused to perform the last rites until they got justice. Haryana government recommended CBI investigation.

