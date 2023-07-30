trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642458
Deshhit: Flying the world from the land of India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
Deshhit: Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully launched its trusted PSLV rocket carrying seven satellites from Singapore from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota and placed these satellites in their designated orbit. ISRO said that about 23 minutes after the launch, the main satellite separated from the rocket and after that six other satellites were also separated and established in their respective orbits.

