Deshhit: Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari 'Jeeva' Shot Dead

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:56 PM IST
UP's notorious criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari 'Jeeva' has been shot dead outside the Lucknow POCSO court. The young man disguised as a lawyer opened fire on Jeeva outside the court. Firing with automatic weapon took place on the infamous Jeeva in police custody. Two constables who were present with the shooter Jeeva have also been shot. Along with this, a girl child is also injured.

