Deshhit: 'Hear me carefully', Himanta Biswa Sarma angry outburst on child marriages

|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 07:38 PM IST
Deshhit: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave a big statement regarding child marriage. He said, as long as I am alive, I will not allow child marriage to take place. At the same time, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has made a big attack on BJP. He said, in the name of reform in Islam, BJP wants to implement Hindutva in India.

