Deshhit: How will ISI's pawn Amritpal Singh escape to Pakistan?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 12:03 AM IST

Amritpal, who has become a headache for the Punjab Police, is trying to escape to Pakistan, but the security agencies have got a clue of the nefarious plans of the fugitive. After Amritpal's plan was decoded, the police also made elaborate arrangements for his arrest in a new way.