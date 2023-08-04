trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644814
Deshhit: India has taken the final decision on PoK!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 09:42 PM IST
As August 5 is coming closer, Pakistan's stomachache on Kashmir is increasing... America has also advised Pakistan to keep trying to hold direct talks with India, after that Pakistan is suffering from this pain that now America has also started speaking the language of India..Pakistani experts feel that PM Modi of India will not talk on Kashmir now..and why he is calling his rulers repeatedly begging for talks in front of India as futile, see this report .

