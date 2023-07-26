trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640963
Deshhit: India will have PoK before 2024!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 10:22 PM IST
On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday paid tribute to the martyred soldiers at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh. On this occasion, Rajnath Singh warned Pakistan that, 'We could have crossed the LoC, we can cross the LoC and will cross the LoC if needed in future as well. I assure this to the countrymen.
