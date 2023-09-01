trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656533
Deshhit: India will never see 'sunset', ISRO's Aditya L1 goes to say hello to the sun. solar mission

|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
Solar mission: The countdown for ISRO's solar mission Aditya-L1 has started, India's solar mission will be launched tomorrow at 11.50 am. Let us tell you that 22 missions have been sent to the Sun from all over the world, out of which NASA alone has sent 14 missions to the Sun.
