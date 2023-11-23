trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691614
Deshhit: Indian Army killed LeT Terroristin Rajouri

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 09:32 PM IST
So far 5 soldiers have been martyred in the encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter continues in Bajimal area of ​​Kalakot, Rajouri. Indian Army has also killed 2 terrorists. Soldiers have killed the mastermind of Dangri terrorist attack in Rajouri, who is said to be the top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba.
