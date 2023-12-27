trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703494
Deshhit: Indian Navy gets most advanced missile destroyer

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 09:52 PM IST
Deshhit: Pakistan's terror on the Line of Control is coming to an end and Indian Navy is prepared against those who attack commercial ships in the sea. For the last few days, there have been reports of drone attacks on ships in the sea. To counter this, the Indian Navy has deployed its warships. Surveillance aircraft and drones have been deployed in the Arabian Sea. This means that if someone tries to attack in the sea now, he will be in trouble.

