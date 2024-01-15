trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710023
Deshhit: Indian Navy Unveils Indigenous Drishti 10 “Starliner” UAV

Sonam|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 08:36 PM IST
In Punjab, weapons and drugs are supplied daily through drones on the border with Pakistan. By giving a befitting reply from India's side, the enemy's conspiracy is foiled in time. But after the preparations that are going to be done on the border, the strength of surveillance will increase. It will take less time to dispose of the drones coming from Pakistan and overall these conspiracies will be completely curbed. From India's point of view, now Pakistan's destruction is certain.

