Deshhit: India's 'explosion' will create panic in Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
Two news has come from Kashmir to Pakistan..record breaking tourists have come to Kashmir..till now more than 1 crore 27 lakh tourists have come there..which is more than the same period of last year..end of this year Overall record can also be broken.. With this, Pakistan will cry after 48 hours by beating its chest.

