Deshhit: Indore's well has taken lives of 35 people

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 08:24 PM IST

There was mourning on the auspicious occasion of Ramnavami at the Indore Baleshwar Mahadev Temple in Indore. Many people fell into the well when the roof of the stepwell in the temple caved in. This well of Indore has taken the lives of 35 people.