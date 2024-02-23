trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723914
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Is trailer of One Country One Election going to be seen in 2024?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 12:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Deshhit: The question is whether the trailer of One Country, One Election is going to be seen in 2024? Why is this being discussed? Assembly elections are already scheduled along with Lok Sabha in 4 states. But now there is a similar discussion regarding Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir also. The main reason for this is a statement by Tejashwi Yadav. Which he has given to Bihar government. What is the meaning of Tejashwi's statement? And how the politics of the future is heating up.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki Ruckus in India over Farmers Protest?
Play Icon31:58
Baat Pate Ki Ruckus in India over Farmers Protest?
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
Play Icon11:48
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
Play Icon13:52
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA: India China Border: Exclusive 'Infra' Report from China Border
Play Icon13:30
DNA: India China Border: Exclusive 'Infra' Report from China Border
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi's challenge to I.N.D.I.A Alliance!
Play Icon47:00
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi's challenge to I.N.D.I.A Alliance!

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki Ruckus in India over Farmers Protest?
play icon31:58
Baat Pate Ki Ruckus in India over Farmers Protest?
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
play icon11:48
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
play icon13:52
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA: India China Border: Exclusive 'Infra' Report from China Border
play icon13:30
DNA: India China Border: Exclusive 'Infra' Report from China Border
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi's challenge to I.N.D.I.A Alliance!
play icon47:0
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi's challenge to I.N.D.I.A Alliance!