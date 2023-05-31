NewsVideos
Deshhit: Dhoni's magic in Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni.. is at that height of cricket today.. where as a match finisher.. captain.. and wicket-keeper.. Dhoni's game is praised.. newspapers.. social media praising Dhoni since last night. .And it is happening on TV channels.. Now even the enemies of the country are praising him.. It seems as if Dhoni has broken the boundary of Pakistan.

