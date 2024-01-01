trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705071
Deshhit: J&K Police Announces Cash Rewards For Information On Terrorism

Jan 01, 2024
In 2023, 72 terrorists were encountered in Jammu and Kashmir and currently around 91 terrorists are active there. A new plan has come to eliminate these terrorists. Now for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir, even common people can win a reward worth lakhs by giving information about terrorists. By doing this the police has made the terrorists the target of the public. This means that now there is no safe place left for terrorists to escape in Kashmir.

