Deshhit: Know latest update on Houthi War

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 09:26 PM IST
Only 11 days have passed since the year 2024 and another war has started. The US and British Air Forces have started a joint operation to stop the terror of Houthis in the Red Sea. This is the first time in decades that many countries have attacked together. Know what is the whole matter in the interest of the country.

