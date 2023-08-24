trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653218
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Long live Hindustan echoed in Pakistan after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
Deshhit: With the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, India has become the first country to land on the Moon's South Pole. After this success of India, from Russia to America and China have congratulated India for victory on the moon. While the people of Pakistan are cursing the government, some are in shock, while the government and the army there are trying to silence the people.
Follow Us

All Videos

From Alia Bhatt To Allu Arjun: List Of Winners From 69th National Film Awards
play icon2:28
From Alia Bhatt To Allu Arjun: List Of Winners From 69th National Film Awards
Chandrayaan-3 successful landing: VIDEO of Vikram Lander's landing on the moon surfaced
play icon2:52
Chandrayaan-3 successful landing: VIDEO of Vikram Lander's landing on the moon surfaced
Taal Thok ke: BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla said – Modi ji has given credit to 140 crore people of the country
play icon40:1
Taal Thok ke: BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla said – Modi ji has given credit to 140 crore people of the country
Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on Moon: Big news on Chandrayaan-3, ISRO said – everything is working fine
play icon1:10
Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on Moon: Big news on Chandrayaan-3, ISRO said – everything is working fine
Asia Cup 2023: This Is Virat Kohli's New Yo-Yo Score Ahead Of The Tournament
play icon1:38
Asia Cup 2023: This Is Virat Kohli's New Yo-Yo Score Ahead Of The Tournament

Trending Videos

From Alia Bhatt To Allu Arjun: List Of Winners From 69th National Film Awards
play icon2:28
From Alia Bhatt To Allu Arjun: List Of Winners From 69th National Film Awards
Chandrayaan-3 successful landing: VIDEO of Vikram Lander's landing on the moon surfaced
play icon2:52
Chandrayaan-3 successful landing: VIDEO of Vikram Lander's landing on the moon surfaced
Taal Thok ke: BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla said – Modi ji has given credit to 140 crore people of the country
play icon40:1
Taal Thok ke: BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla said – Modi ji has given credit to 140 crore people of the country
Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on Moon: Big news on Chandrayaan-3, ISRO said – everything is working fine
play icon1:10
Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on Moon: Big news on Chandrayaan-3, ISRO said – everything is working fine
Asia Cup 2023: This Is Virat Kohli's New Yo-Yo Score Ahead Of The Tournament
play icon1:38
Asia Cup 2023: This Is Virat Kohli's New Yo-Yo Score Ahead Of The Tournament
Deshhit,chandrayaan3 landing,Chandrayaan 3 Soft Landing,Pakistan,Pakistan news,Zee News,Breaking News,Chandrayaan 3 Soft Landing,landing of chandrayaan 3,isro live chandrayaan 3,isro chandrayaan 3,Chandrayaan 3,Chandrayaan,chandrayan 3,Chandrayaan 2,chandrayaan 3 isro,chandrayaan 3 news,chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan live,chandrayaan 3 update,Chandrayaan 3 Status,chandrayaan 3 landing,chandrayaan 3 mission,chandrayaan 3 reaction,chandrayaan landing,chandrayaan 3 live isro,Rahul Gandhi Reaction On Chandrayaan-3,Mamata Banerjee Reaction On Chandrayaan -3,Congress,Samajvadi party,