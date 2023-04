videoDetails

Deshhit Mafia Atiq Ahmed will not be able to sleep tonight!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 11:30 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed is being brought to Prayagraj again. The UP Police team has once again reached Sabarmati Jail. Fear is clearly visible on the face of Mafia Atiq. Atiq said that their intention is not right, they want to kill me.