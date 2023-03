videoDetails

Deshhit: Mamta's police administration appeared helpless in front of stone pelters

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 08:28 PM IST

In Howrah, on the occasion of Ram Navami, there was stone pelting on the devotees of Ram. Today once again the fire of violence has flared up in Bengal. Mamta's police administration appeared helpless in front of the stone pelters. The politics of accusation and counter-accusation has also started between TMC and BJP.