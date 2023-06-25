NewsVideos
Deshhit: Modi reached 1000 years old mosque in Egypt

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
PM Modi reached the Al Hakim Mosque in Egypt and met the people of Dawoodi Bohra community. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday awarded the 'Order of the Nile', Egypt's highest state honour. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi conferred the prestigious award on the PM ahead of the bilateral meeting.

