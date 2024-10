videoDetails

DNA: Congress’ Loss in Haryana and Its Impact on INDIA Alliance

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 10, 2024, 01:00 AM IST

Congress’ loss in Haryana has weakened its standing in the INDIA Alliance. This defeat is likely to affect upcoming elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and UP bypolls. The Samajwadi Party has distanced itself from Congress, signaling possible cracks in the alliance. Today’s DNA focuses on analyzing these side effects and their impact on Indian politics.