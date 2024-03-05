trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727456
Deshhit: New Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also a pawn of Pakistan Army?

|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 12:22 AM IST
A new government has been formed in Pakistan. The new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also taken oath, but there is nothing new in Pakistan, because Shehbaz is a pawn of the Pakistani army, and he is doing what Munir wants.

