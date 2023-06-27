NewsVideos
Deshhit: On October 15... 'Pakistan' will be beaten in India... TV will break

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 08:36 PM IST
15 October 2023 IND vs PAK: ICC has announced the official schedule of ODI World Cup 2023 to be held in India. India will play its first match against Australia. But on October 15, India will have a clash with Pakistan.

Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said – Government should provide opportunities, employment and economic well-being in the country
play icon9:15
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said – Government should provide opportunities, employment and economic well-being in the country
Deshhit: Pakistanis don't go to their country after losing to India - Virender Sehwag
play icon3:57
Deshhit: Pakistanis don't go to their country after losing to India - Virender Sehwag
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson said on UCC – Uniform Civil Code is not an issue brought in view of elections
play icon9:36
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson said on UCC – Uniform Civil Code is not an issue brought in view of elections
Deshhit: Captain 'Babar' is afraid of Modi...Pakistani players will abscond from Ahmedabad
play icon5:15
Deshhit: Captain 'Babar' is afraid of Modi...Pakistani players will abscond from Ahmedabad
Janjatiya Vikas | #JanJatiyaVikasHumaraPrayas | An Initiative under Azadi Ka @amritMahotsav
play icon1:15
Janjatiya Vikas | #JanJatiyaVikasHumaraPrayas | An Initiative under Azadi Ka @amritMahotsav

