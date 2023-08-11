trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647855
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Pakistan will celebrate the sorrow of independence...

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
Every news of the growing friendship of the world's super power America and India makes Pakistan restless and Pakistan's restlessness has increased even more due to two news coming from America. First News An Indian-origin MP in America has proposed to declare August 15 as National Day of Celebration in the US Parliament and a team of American MPs is also coming to India to participate in India's Independence Day Celebration.

All Videos

What Is 'Group Tag' Feature On Instagram Stories? Know How It Will Change User Experience
play icon2:16
What Is 'Group Tag' Feature On Instagram Stories? Know How It Will Change User Experience
Pakistani started crying after seeing the pictures of Kashmir!
play icon3:35
Pakistani started crying after seeing the pictures of Kashmir!
Deshhit: Luna-Chandrayaan collision on the moon
play icon7:56
Deshhit: Luna-Chandrayaan collision on the moon
Asaduddin Owaisi again attacked the center, said will oppose 3 laws
play icon0:43
Asaduddin Owaisi again attacked the center, said will oppose 3 laws
In Britain, which ruled for 200 years... the strength of the Indian Army Chief!
play icon0:44
In Britain, which ruled for 200 years... the strength of the Indian Army Chief!

Trending Videos

What Is 'Group Tag' Feature On Instagram Stories? Know How It Will Change User Experience
play icon2:16
What Is 'Group Tag' Feature On Instagram Stories? Know How It Will Change User Experience
Pakistani started crying after seeing the pictures of Kashmir!
play icon3:35
Pakistani started crying after seeing the pictures of Kashmir!
Deshhit: Luna-Chandrayaan collision on the moon
play icon7:56
Deshhit: Luna-Chandrayaan collision on the moon
Asaduddin Owaisi again attacked the center, said will oppose 3 laws
play icon0:43
Asaduddin Owaisi again attacked the center, said will oppose 3 laws
In Britain, which ruled for 200 years... the strength of the Indian Army Chief!
play icon0:44
In Britain, which ruled for 200 years... the strength of the Indian Army Chief!
deshhit live,15 August,america india relations,america india visit,15 August Big News Live,pakistan crying,Shehbaz Sharif,India independence,Independence of India,Independence,Indian history,pakistan news live,15th August,india on pakistan,pakistan india,america pakistan,america pakistan india,Trending,live,