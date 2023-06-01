NewsVideos
Deshhit: Pakistan's sorrow increased again, terrorism cried in the name of PM Modi

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
India has become the country with the fastest growing economy for the second consecutive year. Pakistan is now irritated with the India led by PM Modi. Pakistan, which is facing economic crisis, is now focused on Delhi.

