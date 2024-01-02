trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705508
Deshhit: Plane Explodes in Flames While Landing at Tokyo's Haneda airport

Sonam|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 10:00 PM IST
A major accident has occurred at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, the capital of Japan. After a collision between two planes while landing at the airport, one plane burst into flames on the runway itself. Out of the two planes, one plane belonged to Japan Airlines while the other plane is said to be of Coast Guard. There were a total of 379 passengers on board the Japan Airlines plane.

