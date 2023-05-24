NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: PM Modi's warning to China from across 7 seas! Plan made in Australia

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to India by late tonight. This has been a tremendous tour of PM Modi in Australia after years. During this, India and Australia have also shown solidarity against the dragon.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Why will the new Parliament House be inaugurated on May 28 -TMC spokesperson
9:58
Taal Thok Ke: Why will the new Parliament House be inaugurated on May 28 -TMC spokesperson
Taal Thok Ke: Their aim is only to make the photo of the Prime Minister look good – AAP spokesperson
9:58
Taal Thok Ke: Their aim is only to make the photo of the Prime Minister look good – AAP spokesperson
PM Modi's three-nation tour ends
0:41
PM Modi's three-nation tour ends
Parliament belongs to everyone, so why did you blow the bugle of 'Boycott'? Distance from inauguration is 2024 compulsion!
3:52
Parliament belongs to everyone, so why did you blow the bugle of 'Boycott'? Distance from inauguration is 2024 compulsion!
PM Modi's warning to Khalistani supporters
3:19
PM Modi's warning to Khalistani supporters

Trending Videos

9:58
Taal Thok Ke: Why will the new Parliament House be inaugurated on May 28 -TMC spokesperson
9:58
Taal Thok Ke: Their aim is only to make the photo of the Prime Minister look good – AAP spokesperson
0:41
PM Modi's three-nation tour ends
3:52
Parliament belongs to everyone, so why did you blow the bugle of 'Boycott'? Distance from inauguration is 2024 compulsion!
3:19
PM Modi's warning to Khalistani supporters
Deshhit,PM Modi Speech In Sydney Live,PM Modi Sydney visit,pm modi in sydney,modi in sydney,PM Modi Speech In Australia Live,pm modi in papua new guinea,indian pm visits sydney,sydney news,pm modi visits australia,Sydney,PM Modi Australia visit,Anthony Albanese,20K People Crowd Gathers For Modi Live,PM Modi in Sydney Live Updates,PM Modi in Brisbane,Modi live,PM Modi at diaspora event,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,Brisbane,Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena,