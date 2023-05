videoDetails

Deshhit: PM Narendra Modi invited as special guest at G-7!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 18, 2023, 08:50 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited as a special guest in the G-7. Prime Minister Modi will hold a meeting with 7 big economy countries of the world from 19th to 21st May. Shahbaz government's BP has increased due to PM Modi's visit to Japan.