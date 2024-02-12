trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720419
Deshhit: Preparation for big action in Haldwani, Uttarakhand

|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 12:20 AM IST
The heart-wrenching violence that took place on February 8 at a holy place like Devbhoomi. People are still scared of him. Today, paramilitary force companies have also started arriving in Haldwani. Five people including the brother of a Samajwadi Party leader have been arrested today. The streets of Haldwini are deserted. People are forced to leave their homes.

