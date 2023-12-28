trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703841
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Qatar Government drops death penalty for 8 Indians

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 08:08 PM IST
Follow Us
As per latest reports, news has come from Qatar, about 2500 kilometers away from Delhi, which 140 crore people of the country were waiting for. The death sentence of 8 Indians has been put on hold in Qatar. Qatar's court has given this new decision. How did this decision happen? Did it happen because of India's diplomacy? You will get answers to all these questions from today's first special report.

All Videos

Deshhit: Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi Arrest Video Viral
Play Icon3:49
Deshhit: Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi Arrest Video Viral
Taal Thok Ke: 'Jairam Ramesh said, opening the lock was a historical mistake' says Shehzad Poonawalla in debate
Play Icon9:24
Taal Thok Ke: 'Jairam Ramesh said, opening the lock was a historical mistake' says Shehzad Poonawalla in debate
VIRAL VIDEO : Single Buffalo Defies 3 Lions, Leaves Onlookers Astonished in Viral Video
Play Icon1:31
VIRAL VIDEO : Single Buffalo Defies 3 Lions, Leaves Onlookers Astonished in Viral Video
Play Icon2:0
"Just 'Drama' From Rahul Gandhi" BJP’s Numal Momin On Congress Leader's Bharat Nyay Yatra | INDIA
Gujarat Tourism Minister Discusses MoU For Submarine Close To Dwarka And Marine Life Below 300 Ft
Play Icon1:11
Gujarat Tourism Minister Discusses MoU For Submarine Close To Dwarka And Marine Life Below 300 Ft

Trending Videos

Deshhit: Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi Arrest Video Viral
play icon3:49
Deshhit: Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi Arrest Video Viral
Taal Thok Ke: 'Jairam Ramesh said, opening the lock was a historical mistake' says Shehzad Poonawalla in debate
play icon9:24
Taal Thok Ke: 'Jairam Ramesh said, opening the lock was a historical mistake' says Shehzad Poonawalla in debate
VIRAL VIDEO : Single Buffalo Defies 3 Lions, Leaves Onlookers Astonished in Viral Video
play icon1:31
VIRAL VIDEO : Single Buffalo Defies 3 Lions, Leaves Onlookers Astonished in Viral Video
play icon2:0
"Just 'Drama' From Rahul Gandhi" BJP’s Numal Momin On Congress Leader's Bharat Nyay Yatra | INDIA
Gujarat Tourism Minister Discusses MoU For Submarine Close To Dwarka And Marine Life Below 300 Ft
play icon1:11
Gujarat Tourism Minister Discusses MoU For Submarine Close To Dwarka And Marine Life Below 300 Ft
qatar court indian navy personnel death penalty,qatar on indian navy veterans death penalty,8 former officer of indian navy detained in qutar,qatar indian navy officers,qatar ex indian navy personnel sentenced death,former indian navy officers arrested in qatar,Qatar,Indian Navy,qatar india relations,qatar death penalty latest update,Breaking News,india on qatar death penalty row,Eight Ex Navy Officer Death Sentence,Qatar,Latest News,trending news,