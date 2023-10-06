trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671936
Deshhit: Russia's big attack on Canada!

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 09:56 PM IST
Vladimir Putin on Justin Trudeau: Trudeau is not desisting from his antics. Sometime he is winking in Parliament and sometimes he is in the news for his Khalistan support. Putin called Canada's ex-parliament speaker an idiot . Justin Trudeau extended his hand towards a man but he did not shake hands. The man told Trudeau that he had ruined Canada.
