Deshhit: S Jaishankar Visits Pakistan After 9 Years

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 02:16 AM IST

After 9 years, an Indian minister has set foot on Pakistani soil. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has arrived in Islamabad to participate in the SCO summit. He also met Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif. Jaishankar’s arrival and his confident demeanor, including wearing sunglasses upon landing, have sparked widespread discussions.