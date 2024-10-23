videoDetails

Deshhit: SC Puts Hold on Yogi Government’s Bulldozer Action in Bahraich

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 02:48 AM IST

The Yogi administration’s bulldozer action in Bahraich faces a temporary halt after a significant intervention by the Supreme Court. The court advised the state government to pause any further steps until the next hearing on Wednesday. Meanwhile, BJP leader Sureshwar Singh has filed a case against his own party workers, providing the opposition with a strong opportunity to attack. Watch the full report for details.