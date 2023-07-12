trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634602
Deshhit: Seema Haider has some connection with Pakistan Army and agency ISI

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 08:54 PM IST
Deshhit: Discussion has started regarding the connection of Seema Haider, a woman from Pakistan, with Pakistan Army and agency ISI. Because Seema Haider's brother is a soldier in the Pakistan Army.
