trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634201
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Seema's love story will end, Pakistani girl have to face difficulty now?

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
Pakistani woman Seema may find it difficult to fall in love with Indian boy Sachin. Demands are being made to hang Seema in many cities including Pakistan's capital Islamabad. Seema Haider also said in a conversation with Zee News that if she goes to Pakistan, her neck will be cut.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: 'Kaal' rains in hilly areas, Manali Chandigarh Highway closed । Himachal Weather
play icon9:32
Baat Pate Ki: 'Kaal' rains in hilly areas, Manali Chandigarh Highway closed । Himachal Weather
Baat Pate Ki: Difficulty in increasing Yamuna's water, LG himself got into the water, raged on the officials
play icon9:51
Baat Pate Ki: Difficulty in increasing Yamuna's water, LG himself got into the water, raged on the officials
DNA: Tomorrow belongs to India, Indian economy in 'top gear' in the world
play icon11:26
DNA: Tomorrow belongs to India, Indian economy in 'top gear' in the world
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Islam is not in danger from anyone, other religions are in danger from Islam
play icon9:48
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Islam is not in danger from anyone, other religions are in danger from Islam
Taal Thok Ke: They even commit 'murder' but do not discuss it, when will Rahul open 'love shop' in Bengal
play icon49:19
Taal Thok Ke: They even commit 'murder' but do not discuss it, when will Rahul open 'love shop' in Bengal
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: 'Kaal' rains in hilly areas, Manali Chandigarh Highway closed । Himachal Weather
play icon9:32
Baat Pate Ki: 'Kaal' rains in hilly areas, Manali Chandigarh Highway closed । Himachal Weather
Baat Pate Ki: Difficulty in increasing Yamuna's water, LG himself got into the water, raged on the officials
play icon9:51
Baat Pate Ki: Difficulty in increasing Yamuna's water, LG himself got into the water, raged on the officials
DNA: Tomorrow belongs to India, Indian economy in 'top gear' in the world
play icon11:26
DNA: Tomorrow belongs to India, Indian economy in 'top gear' in the world
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Islam is not in danger from anyone, other religions are in danger from Islam
play icon9:48
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Islam is not in danger from anyone, other religions are in danger from Islam
Taal Thok Ke: They even commit 'murder' but do not discuss it, when will Rahul open 'love shop' in Bengal
play icon49:19
Taal Thok Ke: They even commit 'murder' but do not discuss it, when will Rahul open 'love shop' in Bengal
pakistan on seema haider,Seema Haider Love Story,seema haider news,seema haider sachin love story,Pakistani Seema Haider,pubg love story,Pakistan news,India vs Pakistan,pakistan on hindu,Deshhit,pakistani seema haider interview,SEEMA HAIDER EX HUSBAND,Teen talaq,seema haider pakistan news update,sachin seema,sachin seema love story,sachin seema haider,pakistan seema,pakistan seema news,pakistan seema story,pakistan seema love story,Zee News,Islamabad,