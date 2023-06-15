NewsVideos
Deshhit: Severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' is just a short distance from the coast...!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy Latest Update: LIVE reporting of Zee News is going on from Mandvi, Gujarat. In view of the danger of Biparjoy, about 50 thousand people have been evacuated from the coastal areas of Gujarat. Train-airplane service is all disrupted at this time.

West Bengal: Heavy violence in Sainthia area of ​​Birbhum, bombardment ahead of Panchayat elections.
play icon3:55
West Bengal: Heavy violence in Sainthia area of ​​Birbhum, bombardment ahead of Panchayat elections.
Deshhit: The waves will swallow everyone in a jiffy..the effect of Biparjoy is visible..!
play icon22:48
Deshhit: The waves will swallow everyone in a jiffy..the effect of Biparjoy is visible..!
Baat Pate Ki: Tonight is heavy on 8 districts of Gujarat! Will a storm come..will create havoc?
play icon9:33
Baat Pate Ki: Tonight is heavy on 8 districts of Gujarat! Will a storm come..will create havoc?
Taal Thok Ke: Zee News reporter amidst the waves of the storm, see the mind-blowing pictures!
play icon5:1
Taal Thok Ke: Zee News reporter amidst the waves of the storm, see the mind-blowing pictures!
West Bengal : Heavy violence in Sainthia area of ​​Birbhum, bombings ahead of panchayat elections
play icon8:34
West Bengal : Heavy violence in Sainthia area of ​​Birbhum, bombings ahead of panchayat elections

