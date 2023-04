videoDetails

Deshhit: Shaista absconding, UP police made a new plan!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 08:36 PM IST

Atiq is finished but Begum is still absconding. The whereabouts of Shaista Parveen and Guddu Muslim have still not been found. Screws are constantly being tightened on Atiq's close friends.