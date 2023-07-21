trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638567
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: So this is how we will win 2024! Made I.N.D.I.A... but don't know the meaning

|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 08:54 PM IST
The opposition has formed an alliance named INDIA before the 2024 general elections. Today in the Parliament, Zee Media had asked many big leaders of the opposition the meaning of the name of INDIA. After which the meaning of this was not told to the big leaders.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Gyanvapi Case Live Updates: Turning point for 100 crore Hindus, says Hindu side petitioner
play icon4:13
Gyanvapi Case Live Updates: Turning point for 100 crore Hindus, says Hindu side petitioner
Deshhit: Seema's Love Triangle! Purpose of coming to India exposed
play icon6:57
Deshhit: Seema's Love Triangle! Purpose of coming to India exposed
Maulana's spilled pain! Said today Kashi.. Tomorrow Mathura.. Day after tomorrow Somnath
play icon9:50
Maulana's spilled pain! Said today Kashi.. Tomorrow Mathura.. Day after tomorrow Somnath
The decision has come...the atmosphere has changed in one stroke...Har Har Mahadev in Sawan
play icon5:51
The decision has come...the atmosphere has changed in one stroke...Har Har Mahadev in Sawan
Taal Thok Ke: 'Like it happened at the time of Ramlala..the same will happen in Gyanvapi'
play icon6:53
Taal Thok Ke: 'Like it happened at the time of Ramlala..the same will happen in Gyanvapi'
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Gyanvapi Case Live Updates: Turning point for 100 crore Hindus, says Hindu side petitioner
play icon4:13
Gyanvapi Case Live Updates: Turning point for 100 crore Hindus, says Hindu side petitioner
Deshhit: Seema's Love Triangle! Purpose of coming to India exposed
play icon6:57
Deshhit: Seema's Love Triangle! Purpose of coming to India exposed
Maulana's spilled pain! Said today Kashi.. Tomorrow Mathura.. Day after tomorrow Somnath
play icon9:50
Maulana's spilled pain! Said today Kashi.. Tomorrow Mathura.. Day after tomorrow Somnath
The decision has come...the atmosphere has changed in one stroke...Har Har Mahadev in Sawan
play icon5:51
The decision has come...the atmosphere has changed in one stroke...Har Har Mahadev in Sawan
Taal Thok Ke: 'Like it happened at the time of Ramlala..the same will happen in Gyanvapi'
play icon6:53
Taal Thok Ke: 'Like it happened at the time of Ramlala..the same will happen in Gyanvapi'
Deshhit,NDA meeting,Opposition alliance,Opposition unity 2024,opposition alliance 2024,opposition alliance india,opposition unity bengaluru,opposition alliance named india,Indian National Congress,Karnataka election,loksabha election 2024,PM Modi,Political party,yogendra yadav on election 2024,INC,yogendra yadav interview,Bharat Jodo Yatra,hindi news analysis,Congress,Rahul Gandhi,Congress Party,Priyanka Gandhi,satya hindi news,Congress party news,